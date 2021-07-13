Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zogenix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

