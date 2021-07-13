Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeff Goater sold 234,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $1,798,008.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SURF stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $304.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

