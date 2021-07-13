Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $70,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

