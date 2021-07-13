Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

EVC stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $562.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

