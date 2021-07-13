Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of SPNS opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

