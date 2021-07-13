Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,583. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNX opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

