Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 479,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $84,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 238.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $152.62 and a 1-year high of $198.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

