Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $53,851.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

