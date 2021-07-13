Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris Sells 9,231 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 9,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $110,402.76.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $91,532.40.

On Monday, May 3rd, Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $50,591.54.

On Thursday, April 29th, Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $150,175.62.

On Monday, April 26th, Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $47,840.00.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

LADR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.