Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,845,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,762 shares of company stock worth $4,556,236. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

