Kryll Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. Kryll has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $50,933.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.37 or 0.00853096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

