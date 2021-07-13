Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12-month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

