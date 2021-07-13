KoHo Chain (KHC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KoHo Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and $1.05 million worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KoHo Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00112417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00158897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.13 or 1.00048514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00960791 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KoHo Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KoHo Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KoHo Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KoHo Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KoHo Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.