KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $61.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.