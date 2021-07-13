Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 219.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.