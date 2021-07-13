Kirsten Castillo Sells 10,000 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NYSE:OCGN) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Shares of OCGN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,037,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178,813. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

