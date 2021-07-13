Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

KGSPY stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $104.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.27.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

