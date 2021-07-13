King DAG (KDAG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,448.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $18.46 million and approximately $42,448.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00891139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005419 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

