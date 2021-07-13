Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

