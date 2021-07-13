Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 957 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 811.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.30. 14,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,896. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

