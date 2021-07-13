Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 11,853 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,879,000 after purchasing an additional 184,004 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $481.54. 1,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $483.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.