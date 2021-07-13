Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $813,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.63. 37,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

