Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $44.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,763.12. 110,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,356.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

