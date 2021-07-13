Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after buying an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,417. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.