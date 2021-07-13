Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 25,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,216 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,240,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,983,000 after purchasing an additional 59,359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The company has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $150.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

