Keith R. Larson Sells 1,500 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Stock

Northwest Pipe (NYSE:NWPX) Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00.

NYSE:NWPX opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

