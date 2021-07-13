KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $6,349,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

