KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Trading 2.2% Higher

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, East Region and Bozymchak, and Mining Projects segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

