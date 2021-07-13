Kathleen Houghton Sells 13,315 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HDSN) VP Kathleen Houghton sold 13,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $38,613.50.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

