Jr. Thomas S. Smith Sells 55,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LIND) Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $943,250.00.

LIND remained flat at $$14.38 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 172,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,742. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

