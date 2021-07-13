JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OCINF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OCINF stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

