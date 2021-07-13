JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,988 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

