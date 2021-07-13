JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

