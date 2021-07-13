JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Atrion worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRI stock opened at $614.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.55. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $567.00 and a 12-month high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

