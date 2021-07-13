JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.