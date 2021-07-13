JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITHXU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $80,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ITHAX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ITHAX Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITHXU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. ITHAX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

Ithax Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

