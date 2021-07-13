JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nautilus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $473.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

