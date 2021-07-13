JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,588 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.30% of A10 Networks worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 679,447 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $14,501,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

