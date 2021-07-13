JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altabancorp were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altabancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

ALTA stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities analysts predict that Altabancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

ALTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.