JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Precision BioSciences worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 267,511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $658.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $80,404.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,612 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

