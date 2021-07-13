JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.98 Million Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.19% of PetIQ worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PetIQ by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get PetIQ alerts:

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.