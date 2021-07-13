JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

NYSE UI opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.