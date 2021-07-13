JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $100,370,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,909,000.

AWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

NYSE AWI opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

