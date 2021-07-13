JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €46.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.71 ($51.43).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.