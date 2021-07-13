JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €245.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

VOW3 opened at €218.15 ($256.65) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €219.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

