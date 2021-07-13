Joseph Gebbia Sells 204,166 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.92. 116,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,315,899. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $122,806,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.