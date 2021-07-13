Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,208 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NYSE:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:MORN traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.55. 67,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,192. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.42 and a 1-year high of $270.08.
About Morningstar
