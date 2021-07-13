Joint Ventures 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,866.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $30,798.28 and $8,866.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00889603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

