Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.