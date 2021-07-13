Jesse G. Singh Sells 1,223 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Jesse G. Singh sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28.

Jesse G. Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $58,267.87.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $1,012,800.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $2,709,850.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Jesse G. Singh sold 18,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $863,100.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. 1,085,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,016. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

